Two of MLB's best hitters go head-to-head when the Philadelphia Phillies (31-32) and Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28) play at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Citizens Bank Park. Nicholas Castellanos has a .314 batting average (sixth in league) for the Phillies, while Freddie Freeman ranks second at .339.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:05 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.06 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (2-0) takes the mound first for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.06 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.06, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .150 against him.

Miller is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this game.

Miller is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will send Nola (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.30), 16th in WHIP (1.078), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).

Aaron Nola vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 355 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 524 hits, 18th in baseball, with 109 home runs (second in the league).

The Dodgers have gone 7-for-26 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

