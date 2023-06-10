Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Freddie Freeman and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 87 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .339/.410/.580 so far this season.

Freeman has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .258/.363/.538 slash line so far this season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (5-4) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 5 7.0 1 3 0 12 3 at Mets May. 31 6.0 4 4 4 5 3 at Braves May. 25 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Cubs May. 20 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 at Rockies May. 14 7.0 6 4 4 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bobby Miller's player props with BetMGM.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 77 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .314/.361/.494 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a slash line of .177/.330/.445 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 2-for-3 3 1 1 7 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.