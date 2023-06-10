Bobby Miller will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28) on Saturday, June 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies (31-32), who will counter with Aaron Nola. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.06 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (5-4, 4.30 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a record of 31-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win seven times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -400 - 1st

