Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (355 total runs).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Miller is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Miller will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds L 9-8 Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Julio Urías Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.