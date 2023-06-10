How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (355 total runs).
- The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Miller is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Miller will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|W 6-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Victor Gonzalez
|Ranger Suárez
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Aaron Nola
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|-
