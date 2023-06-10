A couple of hot hitters, Nicholas Castellanos and Freddie Freeman, will be on display when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Phillies have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Dodgers have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 36 of its 64 chances.

The Dodgers are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 16-18 11-11 25-17 27-17 9-11

