Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28) and the Philadelphia Phillies (31-32) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 10.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.5 per game).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

