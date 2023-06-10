David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.0% of his 50 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 50 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|.300
|AVG
|.232
|.317
|OBP
|.273
|.450
|SLG
|.293
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|9
|9/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.30), 16th in WHIP (1.078), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
