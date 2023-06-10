David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In 54.0% of his 50 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 50 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 29 .300 AVG .232 .317 OBP .273 .450 SLG .293 5 XBH 4 2 HR 0 13 RBI 9 9/2 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings