Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Chris Taylor and his .353 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .205 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with multiple hits six times (12.2%).
- He has homered in 18.4% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (30.6%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|.200
|AVG
|.209
|.258
|OBP
|.284
|.450
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|14
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/8
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Nola (5-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.