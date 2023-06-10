Chris Taylor and his .353 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .205 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with multiple hits six times (12.2%).

He has homered in 18.4% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (30.6%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 29 .200 AVG .209 .258 OBP .284 .450 SLG .477 8 XBH 9 3 HR 7 8 RBI 14 22/4 K/BB 36/8 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings