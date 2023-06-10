Chris Taylor and his .353 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .205 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with multiple hits six times (12.2%).
  • He has homered in 18.4% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 15 games this year (30.6%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 29
.200 AVG .209
.258 OBP .284
.450 SLG .477
8 XBH 9
3 HR 7
8 RBI 14
22/4 K/BB 36/8
4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
  • Nola (5-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
