The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .305 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (44.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings