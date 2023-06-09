Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .305 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (44.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.