Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .628 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (23.3%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Betts has an RBI in 23 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), with two or more runs nine times (15.0%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
