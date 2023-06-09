Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .628 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (23.3%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

Betts has an RBI in 23 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), with two or more runs nine times (15.0%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings