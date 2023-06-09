Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks.

Vargas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 34 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (44.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings