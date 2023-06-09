Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Vargas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 34 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (44.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
