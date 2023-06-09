Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Vargas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 34 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vargas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (44.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.