Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .216 with five doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 20 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.183
|AVG
|.246
|.231
|OBP
|.265
|.250
|SLG
|.262
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.