After hitting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .216 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 20 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.183 AVG .246
.231 OBP .265
.250 SLG .262
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
