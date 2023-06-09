After hitting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .216 with five doubles and six walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 20 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .183 AVG .246 .231 OBP .265 .250 SLG .262 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings