Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .202 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 156th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 20th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (24.6%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings