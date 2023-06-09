Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .202 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 156th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 20th in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
  • Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (24.6%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
  • The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
