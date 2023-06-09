Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .202 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 156th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (24.6%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.