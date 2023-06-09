Jodie Anna Burrage will meet Magdalena Frech next in the Viking Open Nottingham quarterfinals. Burrage's odds to win this tournament at Nottingham Tennis Centre are +1000.

Burrage at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-19

June 9-19 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Burrage's Next Match

Burrage will face Frech in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 6:00 AM ET, after beating Magda Linette in the last round 7-5, 6-3.

Burrage has current moneyline odds of +110 to win her next match versus Frech.

Burrage Stats

Burrage defeated No. 21-ranked Linette 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday to make the .

Burrage is 6-9 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

Burrage is 2-2 on grass over the past year.

Burrage has played 21.5 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Burrage, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 20.3 games per match.

Burrage has won 30.0% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Burrage has been victorious in 65.0% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 24.4% of her return games.

