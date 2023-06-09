On Friday, Freddie Freeman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-2 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .978, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .567. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 49 of 63 games this year (77.8%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (36.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (65.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings