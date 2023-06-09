Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Freddie Freeman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-2 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .978, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .567. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 49 of 63 games this year (77.8%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (36.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (65.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
