A pair of the league's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) play at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Citizens Bank Park. Freddie Freeman has a .337 batting average (second in league) for the Dodgers, while Nicholas Castellanos ranks sixth at .315.

The Dodgers will call on Michael Grove (0-2) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (1-2).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.14 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers' Grove (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 8.14, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.524.

Grove has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Grove has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .306 batting average against him.

Suarez is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this game.

Suarez will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

