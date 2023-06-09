Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 85 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.410/.567 so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 60 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .255/.362/.528 slash line so far this season.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Suarez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 4 7.0 8 1 1 3 1 at Mets May. 30 6.2 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 19 2.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Rockies May. 13 4.0 7 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Grove's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .315/.363/.494 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 34 RBI (37 total hits).

He has a slash line of .171/.321/.419 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 4 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 at Nationals Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.