Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies on June 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBC 10
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 85 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .337/.410/.567 so far this season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has put up 60 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .255/.362/.528 slash line so far this season.
- Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Suarez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|8
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Mets
|May. 30
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .315/.363/.494 on the season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 34 RBI (37 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .171/.321/.419 so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
