Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27) face off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, June 9. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Phillies have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.14 ERA) vs Ranger Suarez - PHI (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Dodgers and Phillies matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 31 (60.8%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 31-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those games.

The Phillies have a mark of 7-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Max Muncy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Will Smith 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -450 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.