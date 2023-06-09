How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Nicholas Castellanos, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 107 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (351 total runs).
- The Dodgers are seventh in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- So far this year, Grove does not have a quality start.
- Grove has put up two starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|W 6-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ranger Suárez
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Aaron Nola
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
