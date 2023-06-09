A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Nicholas Castellanos, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 107 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (351 total runs).

The Dodgers are seventh in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

So far this year, Grove does not have a quality start.

Grove has put up two starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds L 9-8 Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away Michael Grove Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Julio Urías Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease

