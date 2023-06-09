The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will hit the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Phillies (-115). A 9.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Moneyline: -115 (Phillies)
Underdog Moneyline: -105 (Dodgers)
Total: 9.5
Over Total Odds: -110
Under Total Odds: -110

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Dodgers' ATS record is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 3-5 when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of its 63 opportunities.

In seven games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 16-17 11-11 25-16 27-17 9-10

