Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27) going head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 5.47 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

This season, the Dodgers have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered 51 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 31-20 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 351.

The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

