Dodgers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-27) going head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (30-32) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 5.47 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBC 10
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has entered 51 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 31-20 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 351.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|L 9-8
|Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver
|June 7
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson
|June 8
|@ Reds
|W 6-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ranger Suárez
|June 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|White Sox
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
|June 14
|White Sox
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
|June 15
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.