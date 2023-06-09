David Peralta and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .261.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.0%).

In 10 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings