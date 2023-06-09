David Peralta and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .261.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.0%).
  • In 10 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
