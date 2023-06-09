David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
David Peralta and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (161 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .261.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.0%).
- In 10 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
