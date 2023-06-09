On Friday, Chris Taylor (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .210 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 48 games this year (45.8%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings