On Friday, Chris Taylor (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .210 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 48 games this year (45.8%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
.237 AVG .170
.286 OBP .254
.605 SLG .396
7 XBH 4
3 HR 4
8 RBI 9
17/2 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
