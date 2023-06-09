Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 9
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Chris Taylor (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .210 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 48 games this year (45.8%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Suarez (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
