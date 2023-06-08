Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .305 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (20.9%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this season (44.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 60.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.64 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed four innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.