Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .305 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (20.9%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this season (44.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 60.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 23 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings