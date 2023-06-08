Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .305 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (20.9%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this season (44.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 60.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.318 AVG .333
.385 OBP .458
.659 SLG .583
7 XBH 5
4 HR 2
13 RBI 6
4/5 K/BB 2/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 23
16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Ashcraft (3-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.64 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed four innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
