On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Betts has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.

He has homered in 23.7% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 59 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 31 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (64.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (9.7%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

