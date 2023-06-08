Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.7% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 59 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (64.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (9.7%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
