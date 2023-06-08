MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, June 8
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Thursday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for the Astros, and Jose Berrios getting the call for the Blue Jays.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for June 8.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|CIN: Ashcraft
|12 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (62.1 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|6.64
|10.9
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- CIN Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|ARI: Kelly
|WSH: Gray
|12 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (67 IP)
|3.06
|ERA
|3.09
|9.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|MIN: Ober
|TB: Glasnow
|8 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.2 IP)
|2.33
|ERA
|3.72
|7.8
|K/9
|13.0
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- MIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-2) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (3-3) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|BAL: Bradish
|MIL: Rea
|10 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (47.1 IP)
|4.12
|ERA
|4.94
|7.7
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|SF: Cobb
|COL: Anderson
|12 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (26.2 IP)
|2.71
|ERA
|1.69
|8.3
|K/9
|4.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Luis Severino (0-1) when the clubs meet Thursday.
|CHW: Lynn
|NYY: Severino
|12 (67.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.1 IP)
|6.55
|ERA
|5.28
|10.2
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -175
- CHW Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tyler Holton (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|DET: Holton
|PHI: Wheeler
|17 (31 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68.2 IP)
|2.32
|ERA
|4.33
|6.7
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|NYY: Vasquez
|10 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|-
|7.9
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Valdez (6-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (5-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|HOU: Valdez
|TOR: Berrios
|12 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (71.1 IP)
|2.16
|ERA
|3.66
|9.6
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Matt Dermody (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (1-1) when the teams play on Thursday.
|BOS: Dermody
|CLE: Civale
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.04
|-
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|NYM: Verlander
|ATL: Strider
|6 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (69.2 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|3.10
|7.5
|K/9
|14.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-3) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will look to Reid Detmers (0-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|CHC: Smyly
|LAA: Detmers
|12 (65.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (50.2 IP)
|3.56
|ERA
|5.15
|7.8
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.