Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Miguel Vargas (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Vargas is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Vargas has had a hit in 33 of 57 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.6% of his games this year (26 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
