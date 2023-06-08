On Thursday, Miguel Vargas (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks.

Vargas is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Vargas has had a hit in 33 of 57 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.6% of his games this year (26 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 30 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings