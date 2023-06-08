The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has five doubles and six walks while batting .216.

In 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 39 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 19 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings