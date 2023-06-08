Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has five doubles and six walks while batting .216.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 39 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Ashcraft (3-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.64 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
