The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .206 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 153rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with at least two hits nine times (16.1%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (25.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (44.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.3%).

In 51.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 28 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (28.6%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (53.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings