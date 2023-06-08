Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .206 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 153rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with at least two hits nine times (16.1%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (25.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (44.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.3%).
- In 51.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (28.6%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (53.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
