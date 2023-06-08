The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .232 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 18 of 46 games this year (39.1%) Heyward has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 24 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (37.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings