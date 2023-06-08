Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .232 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 18 of 46 games this year (39.1%) Heyward has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1).
