On Thursday, James Outman (.074 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .230.

In 28 of 57 games this year (49.1%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (26.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 29 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings