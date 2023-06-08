On Thursday, James Outman (.074 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .230.
  • In 28 of 57 games this year (49.1%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (26.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.283 AVG .280
.406 OBP .349
.472 SLG .653
6 XBH 13
1 HR 7
7 RBI 16
24/9 K/BB 24/6
3 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 29
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.