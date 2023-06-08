James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, James Outman (.074 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Reds Player Props
|Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds
|Dodgers vs Reds Odds
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .230.
- In 28 of 57 games this year (49.1%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (26.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.