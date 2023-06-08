Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .968, fueled by an OBP of .404 to go with a slugging percentage of .564. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (41.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (64.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (19.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|23 (76.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (78.1%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (40.6%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (71.9%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (18.8%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (34.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1).
