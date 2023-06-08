The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .968, fueled by an OBP of .404 to go with a slugging percentage of .564. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (41.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (64.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (19.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 32 23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (78.1%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (40.6%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (71.9%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (18.8%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (34.4%)

