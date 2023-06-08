Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 8
The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (3-4, 6.64 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw
- Kershaw (7-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
- Ashcraft has recorded five quality starts this season.
- Ashcraft has put up 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.