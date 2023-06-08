The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (3-4, 6.64 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

  • Kershaw (7-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 13th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.
  • In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
  • Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
  • He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
  • Ashcraft has recorded five quality starts this season.
  • Ashcraft has put up 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
  • In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.