The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak going when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (3-4, 6.64 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (7-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Ashcraft has recorded five quality starts this season.

Ashcraft has put up 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.

