The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, June 8 at 12:35 PM ET. Graham Ashcraft will get the call for the Reds, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +185 moneyline odds. Los Angeles (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Dodgers' matchup versus the Reds but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Dodgers (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 30 (60%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Will Smith 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Max Muncy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -450 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.