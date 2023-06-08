Mookie Betts and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .462 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (345 total).

The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Kershaw is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season.

Kershaw will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds L 9-8 Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger

