Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +185. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Dodgers -225 +185 10 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 30-20 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 62 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-24-2).

The Dodgers have gone 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 15-17 10-11 25-16 26-17 9-10

