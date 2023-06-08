Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) and Cincinnati Reds (29-33) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on June 8.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (7-4) for the Dodgers and Graham Ashcraft (3-4) for the Reds.

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 345 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

Dodgers Schedule