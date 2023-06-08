On Thursday, David Peralta (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .241.

In 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%) Peralta has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season (26.5%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (20.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 29 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (24.1%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings