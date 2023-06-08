David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, David Peralta (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .241.
- In 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%) Peralta has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (20.4%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (24.1%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.64), 66th in WHIP (1.604), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
