Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris Taylor and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.7% of his games this season (21 of 47), with more than one hit five times (10.6%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (17.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (34.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
