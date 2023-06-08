Chris Taylor and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.7% of his games this season (21 of 47), with more than one hit five times (10.6%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (17.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (34.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 27 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings