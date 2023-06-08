Chris Taylor and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .203 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
  • Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.7% of his games this season (21 of 47), with more than one hit five times (10.6%).
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (17.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (34.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
.237 AVG .170
.286 OBP .254
.605 SLG .396
7 XBH 4
3 HR 4
8 RBI 9
17/2 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 27
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.