Thursday, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Yankees.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .108 with a double and eight walks.

Barnes has a hit in eight of 26 games played this season (30.8%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .115 AVG .107 .258 OBP .188 .115 SLG .143 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 1 8/5 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 12 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings