Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Yankees.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .108 with a double and eight walks.
- Barnes has a hit in eight of 26 games played this season (30.8%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.115
|AVG
|.107
|.258
|OBP
|.188
|.115
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old's 6.64 ERA ranks 65th, 1.604 WHIP ranks 66th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
