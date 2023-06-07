Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .300 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 28 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 18 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
