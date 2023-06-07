Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .300 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 28 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 18 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 22 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings