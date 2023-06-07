After batting .268 with four home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Betts has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 62.1% of his games this season (36 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 30 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (63.3%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.0%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (66.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings