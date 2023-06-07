Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .268 with four home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 62.1% of his games this season (36 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (63.3%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.0%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (66.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Williamson (0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.