The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .267.

Vargas has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

