Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .267.
- Vargas has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.