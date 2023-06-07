Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and four RBI), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .220 with five doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).
- He has not homered in his 38 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
