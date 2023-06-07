The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and four RBI), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .220 with five doubles and six walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).

He has not homered in his 38 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 18 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings