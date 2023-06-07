The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .204 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (16.4%).

In 25.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.6% of his games this season, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 of 55 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 27 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (29.6%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (51.9%)

