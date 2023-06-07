Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .204 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (16.4%).
- In 25.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.6% of his games this season, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 55 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (51.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.