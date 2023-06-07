James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.074 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .230 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- In 49.1% of his games this year (28 of 57), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.29 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
