The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.074 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .230 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

In 49.1% of his games this year (28 of 57), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 29 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings