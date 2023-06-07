Freddie Freeman -- batting .349 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .406, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

He ranks second in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 77.0% of his games this season (47 of 61), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven in a run in 22 games this year (36.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 63.9% of his games this season (39 of 61), with two or more runs 12 times (19.7%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 31 23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (41.9%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (71.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (19.4%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings