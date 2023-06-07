Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- batting .349 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .406, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- He ranks second in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 77.0% of his games this season (47 of 61), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 22 games this year (36.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 63.9% of his games this season (39 of 61), with two or more runs 12 times (19.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|23 (76.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (41.9%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (71.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (19.4%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.