The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Reds (28-33), on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson.

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.54 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 4.29 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .302 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.

Williamson is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Williamson will try to record his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

