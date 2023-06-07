Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 31 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Twins May. 15 4.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 82 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .333/.406/.569 slash line on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.366/.529 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 65 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .279/.363/.421 on the season.

India will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has put up 63 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.368/.493 so far this year.

Steer heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

