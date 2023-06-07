Noah Syndergaard will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) on Wednesday, June 7 against the Cincinnati Reds (28-33), who will counter with Brandon Williamson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Dodgers are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+130). The total for the game has been set at 11 runs.

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.54 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 4.29 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (43.5%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

